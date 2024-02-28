Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,876 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

