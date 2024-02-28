Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of First American Financial worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.92%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

