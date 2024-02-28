Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $170.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $171.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

