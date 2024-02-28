Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,436,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,477,000 after buying an additional 5,922,710 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $48.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

