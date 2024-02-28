Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Nordson worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 208.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 49.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $268.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.13. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

