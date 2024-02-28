Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.01.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

