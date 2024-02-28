Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,206 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRH by 14.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in CRH by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in CRH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in CRH by 17.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CRH opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

