Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,383 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

DTE stock opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

