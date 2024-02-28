Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 12,113 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $186.86 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.85 and a 200-day moving average of $189.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 122.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

