Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 17,182 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

