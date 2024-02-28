Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,966 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.40% of John Bean Technologies worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $125.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average is $103.16.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBT

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.