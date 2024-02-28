Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 19,664 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.32% of Insight Enterprises worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $183.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $117.99 and a one year high of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile



Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.



