Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,079 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $221.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $223.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

