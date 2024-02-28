Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 39,758 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,758 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $211.74 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.02.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

