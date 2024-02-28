Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,241 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates
In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
