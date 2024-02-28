Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 42,723 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,723 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Bio-Techne worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.86.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

