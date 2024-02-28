Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 50,527 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,527 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $10,493,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,954,047.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LYV opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.