Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 50,527 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,527 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of LYV opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

