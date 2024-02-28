Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 56,523 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 56,523 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.63. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

