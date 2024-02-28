Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110,428 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,147 shares of company stock valued at $14,664,599 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.