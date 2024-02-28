Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,136 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Hologic worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,098,000 after buying an additional 87,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,618,000 after buying an additional 206,023 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after buying an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

