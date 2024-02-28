Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $221.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $223.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.29.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

