Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE NGVC opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

