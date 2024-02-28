Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.59

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as low as $6.25. Natuzzi shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 470 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

