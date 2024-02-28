Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith J. Sullivan Sells 20,851 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 20,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $67,348.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,413,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neuronetics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of STIM opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $5.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in Neuronetics by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,622,938 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,687,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth $2,667,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 634,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 439,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

