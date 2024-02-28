New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

