NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $47.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 246,908 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 839,956 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 104,055 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 189.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,473 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 462,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

