Nicole B. Theophilus Sells 3,000 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 3,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $411,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,310.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $138.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAB. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

