Nicole Miller Sells 24,557 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nicole Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $175,943.04.
- On Monday, December 11th, Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72.
LegalZoom.com Price Performance
NASDAQ LZ opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 145.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $15.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,877,000 after buying an additional 1,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
