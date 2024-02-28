Nicole Miller Sells 24,557 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicole Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $175,943.04.

On Monday, December 11th, Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

NASDAQ LZ opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 145.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $15.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,877,000 after buying an additional 1,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

