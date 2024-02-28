Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given New $315.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $290.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.43.

Get Nordson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $268.00 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $275.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.15 and a 200 day moving average of $240.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.