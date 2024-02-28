Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,865,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 970.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 496,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

