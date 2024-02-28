Northern Trust Corp Acquires 3,033 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $97,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $264.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.75. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $265.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

