Northern Trust Corp Acquires 70,096 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of Allegion worth $99,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,087 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Allegion by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after acquiring an additional 825,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,640,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 774,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,684,000 after acquiring an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,773,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,026,000 after acquiring an additional 467,772 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $129.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average of $112.91. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

