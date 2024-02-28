Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,225 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $91,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 86.7% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 192,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,201,000 after purchasing an additional 89,224 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 117,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 33,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

GLD stock opened at $188.01 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.