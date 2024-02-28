Northern Trust Corp Buys 38,174 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.30% of Ares Management worth $95,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ares Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $39,559,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARES

Ares Management Stock Down 0.6 %

ARES stock opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $71.36 and a 1-year high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 128.87%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.