Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $93,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

