Northern Trust Corp Has $92.21 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of W. P. Carey worth $92,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.32. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $82.68.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.24%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

