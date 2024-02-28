Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,647 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Amcor worth $106,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor Trading Down 0.7 %

Amcor stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

