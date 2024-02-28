Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,600 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Qorvo worth $102,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

