Northern Trust Corp Sells 30,124 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,124 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Commercial Metals worth $93,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

CMC opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

