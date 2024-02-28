NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $933,137.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

