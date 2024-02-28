Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

Novan stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,213.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. State Street Corp raised its position in Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Novan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novan by 20.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

