NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $787.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $609.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $823.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

