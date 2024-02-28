NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $787.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $609.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

