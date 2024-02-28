Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OII. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of OII stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.51.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $654.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

