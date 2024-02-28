Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.15. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 170.66% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $240.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. State Street Corp grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 384.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 962,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 407.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 501,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 341,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 268,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 125,473 shares during the period.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

