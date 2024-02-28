Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

