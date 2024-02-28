Olivier Marie Sells 1,491 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $19,427.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,029.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Olivier Marie sold 1,136 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $14,608.96.

On Friday, January 19th, Olivier Marie sold 259 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $3,690.75.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Olivier Marie sold 857 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $13,086.39.

On Monday, December 18th, Olivier Marie sold 919 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $14,244.50.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,226,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,414,000 after purchasing an additional 660,966 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,807,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,065,000 after purchasing an additional 218,740 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 81.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2,216.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 53.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,465,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 863,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

