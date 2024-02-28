Operose Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WELL opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.