Operose Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,220 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 752,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,657,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

